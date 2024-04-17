City of London Approves Office Project on Former Museum of London Site

(Bloomberg) -- The City of London approved a plan to build a new office block connected to the Grade 2 listed Barbican Centre on Wednesday, despite opposition from residents.

The project, however, is on hold while the UK’s housing minister Michael Gove decides whether to launch a review, the Financial Times reported.

London Wall West, a development on the roundabout where the former Museum of London sits, received approval to create new office space accommodating nearly 3,100 workers, according to a website statement. It sits near a section of Roman-era wall and will have views of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The plan drew opposition from Barbican Quarter Action, a local group, citing heritage concerns and the environmental impact of construction. Changes were made to the original proposal to provide for more public space.

