(Bloomberg) -- Thailand is reeling under the grip of a severe heat wave with temperatures soaring to record highs in some areas and authorities warned of harsher weather in the coming days.

More than three dozen districts across Thailand’s 77 provinces have seen record temperatures in April, generally the hottest month of the year, with new highs beating records held as far back as 1958, according to data from the Thai Meteorological Department.

Temperatures have topped 40C (104F) in 26 provinces this month, according to the agency. The northern province of Lampang has seen the highest temperature so far this year at 44.2C, just shy of the highest temperature ever recorded in Thailand — 44.6C — that was last seen in 2016 and 2023.

Thailand’s power usage surged to a record on Saturday at 36,356 megawatts as temperatures soared across the country, prompting authorities to repeatedly issue health warnings amid a rising heat-related death toll. Deaths related to heat have risen to about 30 nationwide this year, the Ministry of Public Health said last week.

Southeast Asia Heat Wave Shuts Schools, Stokes Power Demand

Bangkok’s heat index — a measure of how hot it feels like when humidity is taken into account — was listed as above 52C and “very dangerous” again on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the metropolitan administration. The same statement has been repeated for 10 consecutive days so far. City authorities on Friday urged people who work outdoors to reduce their hours to avoid heatstroke, and posted an instruction video for how to give first aid care to people who pass out due to heat.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Children’s Fund warned that more than 243 million children across East Asia and the Pacific are at risk of heat-related illnesses and death, as the region braces for an unusually hot summer.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.