(Bloomberg) -- Two US-sanctioned officials will join Serbia’s next government as President Aleksandar Vucic tightens his grip on power following his party’s victory in December snap elections.

Aleksandar Vulin is set to become the new deputy prime minister without portfolio, premier-designate Milos Vucevic told reporters in Belgrade on Tuesday. He served as defense minister and intelligence chief in the previous administration until November, when he resigned after being sanctioned by the US for alleged drug trafficking and misuse of public office.

The government’s lineup proposed by Vucevic also includes Nenad Popovic, who was sanctioned by the US for alleged corruption and ties to Russia. He will become a minister without portfolio.

The unveiling of the new cabinet, which is packed with trusted allies of the president, comes as Vucic tries to balance his country’s aspiration to join the European Union while maintaining ties with Russia and China. Vulin was one of the most pro-Russian officials in the previous ruling coalition.

The election in December has cemented the dominance of Vucic’s Progressive Party in Serbia, although the outcome was marred by allegations of irregularities and protests in the capital of Belgrade.

The cabinet will also include former foreign minister Ivica Dacic as the new interior minister and deputy prime minister, while Sinisa Mali will remain finance minister, Vucevic said. Marko Djuric, the country’s ambassador to Washington, is proposed as new foreign minister. Former prime minister Ana Brnabic, another Vucic loyalist, became parliament speaker.

Vucevic, 49, is expected to present the cabinet to parliament on May 1 with the vote expected as early as later this week. The next prime minister accompanied Vucic on key foreign trips, including to China in October, where he met with General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission.

Serbia has relied on China and Russia to prevent full international recognition of Kosovo, a former province whose sovereignty Belgrade has disputed. Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

--With assistance from Misha Savic.

