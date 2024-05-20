Towing of Wrecked Container Ship in Baltimore Is Under Way

(Bloomberg) -- The container ship that demolished Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge nearly eight weeks ago was refloated early Monday and towed toward the city’s port.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard-led Unified Command that’s handling the cleanup, tugboats were moving the vessel as of 7 a.m. local time. At about 9 a.m., it was near a marine terminal, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

The clearing of the ship marks a major milestone in the effort by federal, state and local officials to clear the channel of debris so that commercial traffic can access the port normally again.

