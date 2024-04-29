(Bloomberg) -- Retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is relocating its New York City offices to Madison Avenue in one of the city’s largest new leases so far this year.

The retailer signed a 20-year deal for 338,085 square feet (31,409 square meters) at 63 Madison Ave., according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named citing private information.

An American Eagle spokesperson said the 63 Madison location, between 27th and 28th streets, will help provide a larger footprint for its New York-based operations to be housed together. The retailer was represented by Savills Plc brokers Mitti Liebersohn, David Goldstein and Anna Erickson. Spokespeople for landlord George Comfort & Sons and Savills declined to comment.

While office demand has been slow to bounce back in the city since the pandemic, tenants have been favoring new or renovated buildings with amenities. American Eagle, which has offices at 401 Fifth Ave., will be moving to a 15-story building near Madison Square Park that was renovated in 2022, according to George Comfort & Sons’ website.

