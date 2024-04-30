(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s government approved further work on projects by developers including Orsted AS and Macquarie Asset Management’s Corio Generation aimed at delivering the country’s first offshore wind.

Six proposals were immediately authorized to begin feasibility studies for developments in the Gippsland region of Victoria state, with another six to be awarded similar licenses subject to consultation with Indigenous communities. Together they would have a capacity of 25 gigawatts.

“Granting feasibility licenses is the next step to helping deliver a new clean energy industry for Australia,” Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate change and energy minister, said in a statement.

Australia has embraced cheap solar power and onshore wind, but higher costs and a lack of policy support has stalled development of offshore turbines. Even so, about 70 gigawatts of projects have been proposed, around triple the nation’s existing utility-scale renewables capacity, according to BloombergNEF.

Read More: Gold Town Becomes Wind Hub as Australia Targets Green Jobs

Other developments granted licenses to start environmental studies and other work include Star of the South, a 2.2 gigawatt project off Gippsland’s south coast backed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Cbus Super.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.