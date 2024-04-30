(Bloomberg) -- Floods and mudslides in Kenya have killed 169 people, and the toll is expected to rise with torrential downpours caused by El Niño weather conditions expected to keep pounding East Africa.

The worst incident was recorded in the Mai Mahiu region, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the capital, Nairobi, where 45 people died and 73 were injured when a village was flooded on Monday, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said in a virtual briefing.

“The heavy rainfall in specific areas threaten to exacerbate the ongoing floods,” he said.

Almost 191,000 people have been affected by the inclement weather countrywide. Nairobi has been the worst affected — more than 147,000 people have been displaced there and the authorities have set up 52 camps to temporarily accommodate them, Mwauru said.

