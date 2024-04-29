(Bloomberg) -- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the nation’s largest lender, reported its first decline in quarterly profit in more than a year as margins continue to contract.

Net income fell 2.78% to 87.7 billion yuan ($12.1 billion) in the first quarter, the Beijing-based bank said in an exchange filing on Monday. Its net interest margin narrowed to 1.48% from 1.61% at the end of 2023.

ICBC and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., which said profit fell 1.6%, last reported declines in the fourth quarter of 2022. It’s the first first-quarter earnings drop since they became publicly traded in Hong Kong more than a decade ago, a period usually marked by a surge in lending. But this time results were pummeled by a combination of weak loan growth, margin contraction and lower fee income.

Chinese lenders are in the midst of a prolonged squeeze that has narrowed margins to record lows. Beijing has over the past few years called on the banks to cut loan rates and beef up lending support to areas including its cash-strapped property sector and local governments.

AgBank’s quarterly profit fell to 70.4 billion yuan. Its net interest margin narrowed to 1.44% from 1.6% at the end of 2023, while the non-performing loans ratio dropped to 1.32%.

Bank of Communications Co. on Friday said that net income rose 1.4% in the first quarter.

Combined profits at China’s commercial banks rose 3.2% last year, the slowest pace since 2020, according to official data.

Earnings prospects will likely remain subdued this year. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates bank loan growth to slow to high-single digits in 2024 from 11% last year due to soft demand from both corporate and household segments.

China’s home sales slump dragged on in March, while home price declines deepened from a year earlier for both new and used homes, signaling a much-hoped turnaround for the sector isn’t in sight yet.

The government may press state banks to continue cutting lending rates, further eroding their margins and making it difficult to grow profits, BI analyst Francis Chan wrote in a note.

