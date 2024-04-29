(Bloomberg) -- Arnaud Lagardere, the French business scion who heads a publishing group now controlled by Vivendi SE, is being questioned by a Paris judge over suspicions of embezzlement, Agence France-Presse reported.

Lagardere, who inherited his father’s businesses, is suspected of having used funds from Lagardere SAS and Lagardere SCM to fund his lifestyle, AFP said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The move is part of an investigation following a complaint lodged by Amber Capital, AFP said.

After the questioning, the Paris investigative judge will have to decide whether to press charges against Lagardere or grant him the status of material witness, AFP reported.

Lagardere’s attorney, Sebastien Schapira, declined to comment.

Read More: Lagardere Paris Office Raided in Amber Probe: French Prosecutor

The investigation, AFP said, is focusing on several potential infringements: disseminating false or misleading information, embezzlement, abuse of power and breach of trust, and presenting inaccurate accounts between April 2009 and December 2022.

--With assistance from Tara Patel.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.