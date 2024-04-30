(Bloomberg) -- Island, a startup that makes secure internet browsers for businesses, has raised fresh capital at $3 billion valuation.

The $175 million funding was led by existing investor Sequoia Capital and new investor Coatue. It doubles the $1.5 billion valuation the company attained in a financing last year.

At a time when only a few non-AI focused companies are able to raise significant funding, Island attracted investment because of its early traction.

Doug Leone, a partner at Sequoia, said in an interview that Island solves some of the security problems that companies are facing as they shift to cloud and have more employees work remotely. “As technology changes, new issues arrive,” he said, adding that Island addresses emerging challenges for businesses related to VPNs and data-loss prevention.

Leone expects that Island will eventually go public, unlike Talon Cyber Security, a smaller competitor that was acquired by Palo Alto Networks last year. “We think this company could IPO and beyond,” he said.

Michael Fey, Island’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said that the new capital will be used to scale internationally and for acquisitions. “M&A is definitely on the table,” he said.

Island is headquartered in Dallas, with its research and development center in Tel Aviv. The Israel-Hamas war was a disruption because 10% to 15% of its Israeli employees were called up for reserve duty but have since returned safely, Fey said.

Island has already raised $487 million to date, having just launched its product in 2022. Other investors include Capital One Ventures, Insight Partners and Cisco Investments.

