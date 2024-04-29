(Bloomberg) -- “Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney, from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fame, have purchased an undisclosed minority stake in Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa, Variety reported on Monday.

According to the publication, Reynolds and McElhenney made the acquisition through their R.R. McReynolds Company investment vehicle, which also owns Welsh professional association soccer club Wrexham AFC, one of the oldest football teams in the world.

Founded in 1923 in Mexico City by an engineer of Scottish descent, Club Necaxa was formed by players from an extinct state-run energy company, which eventually inspired their nickname of “Rayos,” or lightning rays.

In 2021, NX Football USA LLC bought 50% in Impulsora del Deportivo Necaxa SA de CV, the company that owns Club Necaxa, from Mexican media powerhouse Grupo Televisa. Actress Eva Longoria, former real estate investor Al Tylis and sports agent Sam Porter were among the investors pooled by NX Football to acquire Club Necaxa.

Longoria, married to former Televisa executive Jose Baston, on Sunday attended a Necaxa match in Aguascalientes, where the team is now headquartered.

