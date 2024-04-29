(Bloomberg) -- Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has withdrawn from consideration to continue as the leader of his Pacific island nation after his ruling party failed to win a majority in parliamentary elections, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Sogavare will be replaced by Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele as the Ownership, Unity and Responsibility Party candidate for Prime Minister, according to the ABC. It was unclear if Manele would have enough votes to be selected when parliamentarians are due to select a new leader, ABC said.

The Solomon Islands switched its diplomatic recognition to China from Taiwan in 2019, under Sogavare’s leadership. In 2022 it was announced that Sogavare had signed a controversial security pact with China, provoking alarm in Australia and the US.

Read more: Pro-China Solomons Leader Fails to Win a Majority at Election

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.