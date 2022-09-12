Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announced it’s buying Deltastream Energy Corp. to expand its reach in Alberta’s Clearwater oil play.



Under the terms of the agreement announced Monday, Tamarack will pay $1.425 billion in a mix of cash and stock.



To help fund the deal, Tamarack said it will raise $125 million in a bought-deal sale of 33 million common shares priced at $3.75 apiece. Tamarack’s shares most recently closed at $3.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



Tamarack said it expects the Deltastream assets will produce roughly 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day next year, and that it plans to hike its annual dividend 25 per cent to $0.15 per share from $0.12 once the transaction closes.



“This transaction builds on the Company's core position in the Clearwater, which is recognized as North America's most economic play. Deltastream brings scale and a leading economic development drilling inventory, comprised of high quality, long life assets with low sustaining capital requirements that enhance capital allocation flexibility,” said Brian Schmidt, Tamarack’s president and chief executive officer, in a release.

Shortly after the takeover was announced, Topaz Energy Corp. announced it entered into an agreement to acquire a five per cent overriding royalty on all of Deltastream’s Clearwater production for $263.5 million. It said the royalty acquisition is expected to close on Sept. 29.

Topaz also announced it will raise its quarterly dividend seven per cent to $0.30 per share from $0.28.