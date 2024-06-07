(Bloomberg) -- TDR Capital acquired gas-station billionaire Zuber Issa’s stake in Asda, giving the private equity firm majority control of one of Britain’s biggest supermarket chains.

The agreement for Issa’s 22.5% stake confirms an earlier Bloomberg report and brings London-based TDR’s ownership to 67.5%. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

The transaction, which is set to be completed in the third quarter, accelerates the corporate uncoupling of brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, who retains a 22.5% stake in Asda. Walmart Inc. holds the remaining 10%.

Zuber Issa will also step down as co-chief executive officer of gas station empire EG Group after reaching an agreement to buy its UK forecourt business for £228 million ($290 million).

“I will now turn my attention towards leading and managing the remaining EG UK forecourt sites that I have personally acquired and spend more time on my charitable endeavors,” he said.

Zuber Issa will keep his existing shareholding in EG Group and remain on the board as a non-executive director, while Mohsin Issa will lead as sole CEO, the company said Friday.

The Blackburn-born siblings founded EG Group in 2001. Over two decades they built it into a $30 billion retail and gas station giant with thousands of sites across Europe, the US and Australia from dozens of debt-funded deals. TDR has backed most of their acquisitions since 2015, including the £6.8 billion acquisition of Asda from Walmart in 2020.

Higher interest rates have raised the cost of servicing their debts, putting pressure on earnings and pushing the Issa brothers to sell down their assets. Asda managed to increase its adjusted Ebitda after rent by 24% to more than £1 billion in 2023, helped by acquisitions.

