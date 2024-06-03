(Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund titan David Tepper’s entertainment group has grand plans for a $1.3 billion upgrade of Bank of America Stadium that would cost Charlotte, North Carolina, $650 million.

The billionaire’s Tepper Sports & Entertainment unveiled a proposal in partnership with the city on Monday to improve the home of the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers and Major League Soccer’s Charlotte Football Club. As part of the plan, Charlotte would provide $650 million with TSE investing $688 million toward the renovations and future capital improvements, according to a statement.

The city’s portion would be financed by existing hospitality and tourism tax resources with no new levies raised and Tepper’s group covering potential overages. Tepper — worth roughly $20 billion as the founder of Appaloosa Management LP, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index — owns both the Panthers and Charlotte FC.

“While Bank of America Stadium has solid infrastructure, investments are needed to ensure that our decades-old venue continues to deliver the best experience for our players, fans, and community,” said Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers team president in the Monday release.

Approaching 30 years old, Bank of America Stadium is dated by NFL standards. It boasts year-round programming by hosting soccer games, concerts and college events. The stadium upgrades would include a new state-of-the-art sound system, scoreboard, and jumbotron, improved concession stands, new seats and an expanded team store.

The Carolina plan is the latest in a string of proposals to renovate professional sports stadiums across the US. Earlier this year, voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected a measure that would have raised as much as $2 billion of taxpayer money for upgraded facilities for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. And Chicago’s NFL team unveiled plans for a project to build a publicly owned, enclosed stadium and enhanced lakefront area — a plan Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker called a “non-starter.”

In Charlotte — which is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US — officials seem to be on board.

“Bank of America Stadium has an economic impact of $1.5 billion per year and that goes to support those who work in the travel and tourism industry,” Malcolm Graham, chair of the city council’s Jobs and Economic Development Committee said in a video posted on X. “By investing and working with Tepper Sports, we get a return on investment for those who work in that industry.”

The proposal isn’t a done deal. Members of the city council will be meeting over the next several weeks to discuss the renovation project.

