(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s government revived calls on the central bank to lower the key interest rate from its decade high and deliver a quarter-point cut at its meeting on Wednesday.

The policy rate is “too high” for the state of Thailand’s economy and is not fully aligned with the government’s strategy to spend and boost growth, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“The rate cut will send a signal that we are stepping on the accelerator on the economy, in sync with our fiscal policies,” Paopoom said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his officials have repeatedly hankered for lower borrowing costs to support Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, which has expanded at a rate of less than 2% over the past decade. Still, the Monetary Policy Committee is set to leave the key rate unchanged at 2.5% for the fourth straight meeting on June 12, according to a majority of economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The mismatch between fiscal and monetary policy, as well as the delayed budget approval and poor consumer spending are among the reasons for the recent losses in the stock market, Paopoom said. Thai stocks are expected to improve as the government accelerates spending and rolls out its cash handout program in the fourth quarter, he said.

The benchmark SET Index of stocks is down 7% year-to-date and is trading near its lowest level since November 2020. Global funds have dumped almost $2.5 billion of the Southeast Asian nation’s stocks on a net basis so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg as of Monday.

--With assistance from Pathom Sangwongwanich.

