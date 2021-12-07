1h ago
The Hidden American History Behind a Master Blademaker’s Knives
(Bloomberg) -- Quintin Middleton’s intricately made knives highlight his unparalleled craftsmanship while revealing the hidden history of enslaved African Americans and their contributions to the blacksmith industry.On the first episode of Bloomberg’s Made, we explore the ornate process by which his exquisite, $2,000 knives are made, and more broadly how knife making serves as a thread leading back to the most grievous chapter of the nation’s history.
