Hot Picks: Three stocks in the industrials sector with room to run

An analyst is highlighting buying opportunities in Canada’s industrial sector.

Chris Murray, managing director of institutional research at ATB Capital Markets, told BNN Bloomberg that the sector is being supported by a wide breadth of demand, from governments to average consumers.

The sector outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Index throughout 2023 and now sits at near record-highs on resilient demand, he noted.

“We’re seeing good government demand but we’re also seeing, and I think this is the surprising part as we enter 2024, good consumer demand,” Murray said in a Monday television interview.

He recommended Air Canada (AC TSX), AutoCanada (ACQ TSX) and AtkinsRealis (ARTL TSX), which was formerly known as SCN-Lavalin, as his top picks in the industrial sector.

Neither Murray nor his family hold shares in the stocks listed above, however his firm and its clients do. The companies mentioned are also investment banking clients at his firm.

