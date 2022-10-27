Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    TMX Group sees third-quarter profit gains as acquisitions drive up revenue

    The Canadian Press

    Volume in the market is down, but the dollar value is up: TMX Group CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

     

    TMX Group Inc. saw its revenue and earnings go up in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year and announcing a dividend of 83 cents per common share Wednesday.

    The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says its net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $81 million or $1.45 per diluted share, up from $76.9 million or $1.36 per share in the third quarter last year.

    Revenue was also up year over year at $269.3 million, up 16 per cent compared to $231.3 million.

    Toronto-based TMX says a contributor to the increase in net income was Box Holdings Group LLC, an all-electronic equity options market of which TMX Group obtained voting control in January.  

    TMX chief financial officer David Arnold said the company managed to keep operating expense increases for the business, excluding Box and AST Canada, well below the Canadian inflation rate.

    The company acquired AST Canada in August 2021. 