(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in Tokyo accelerated in May, keeping the Bank of Japan largely on track to consider a rate hike in coming months even as the economy continues to show signs of weakness.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 1.9% in May in the capital, ministry of internal affairs data showed Friday. The result, which matched economists’ consensus estimate, was largely driven by utility costs related to renewable energy surcharges.

The Tokyo inflation figures typically serve as a leading indicator for national trends. That suggests a similar acceleration is likely when the nationwide reading is released next month. The inflation rate in the capital is currently lower than the national mark due mainly to educational support measures introduced by the metropolitan government.

“As tax cuts start in June and government utility subsidies end, we need to see how this will affect prices and consumption,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. “Some expect the BOJ to raise interest rates earlier than expected due to the impact of a weak yen, but I still expect the BOJ to make the move in October and I believe it’s in no rush.”

Separate figures released Friday showed industrial output was weaker than expected in April. In the labor market, the jobless rate held steady at 2.6% while the proportion of job vacancies to seekers edged lower. The labor market remains relatively tight, which may feed into higher wages and prices down the line.

Friday’s results come amid simmering market interest over the likely timing of the BOJ’s next move following the scrapping of its negative interest rate in March. Additional evidence of solid price growth may convince the bank that a virtuous cycle between wages and prices has emerged, encouraging it to consider raising interest rates for a second time this year.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated on Monday that there is scope for gradually raising interest rates, noting that the nation has shifted away from a mindset in which 0% price growth is the norm. The bank’s board issues its next policy decision on June 14.

“The Tokyo data suggest national core CPI inflation will climb closer to 3% in May. That would provide favorable optics for the BOJ, which appears resolved to normalize its policy.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

A deeper measure of the inflation trend that strips out fresh food and energy prices slowed to 1.7%, compared with a consensus estimate of 1.8%. Service prices gained 0.7%, compared with 0.8% in the previous month, as education subsidies in the capital continued to weigh on those costs.

The other data released Friday offered mixed signals for the economy. The economy ministry said retail sales rose 1.2% in April from a month earlier, compared to a consensus call of 0.6% growth. On the other hand, factory output edged 0.1% lower from March, according to a separate report from the ministry, missing a consensus estimate of 1.5% growth.

The sputtering production figures fit in with a picture of ongoing patchiness in the economy’s performance. In its monthly assessment report on Monday, the government maintained its view that the economy is recovering at a moderate pace, although there are pockets of weakness.

At the same time, Japan’s inflation figures are proving increasingly difficult to decipher. The phasing out of some energy subsidies and an increase in a renewable energy levy on electricity charges are among the policy factors that will continue to mask the real strength of inflationary momentum.

The government is phasing out inflation measures that subsidized consumer electricity and gas bills by as much as 20% at one point. Economists see the termination of the utility subsidies pushing the inflation rate up toward 3% over the summer.

The government has also raised its renewable energy surcharges by about 2.5 times to ¥3.49 per kilowatt-hour starting in May. That was the main factor behind a jump in electricity prices by 13% from a year earlier.

Another upside risk to prices is the yen’s persistent weakness. The currency hit 160 per dollar for the first time in 34 years last month, raising concerns that it will drive up import costs. Data later Friday are expected to confirm that authorities intervened on two occasions over the last month to support the yen.

After a meeting earlier this month with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the central bank governor beefed up his language when speaking about the foreign exchange market to signal more willingness to act if the currency affects inflation.

Upward pressure on prices may remain for some time, given that businesses will soon begin to pass on rising labor costs to their customers through price increases.

Some Japanese workers have won pay gains over 5% in this year’s negotiations between companies and the nation’s largest umbrella group for unions. Those would be the biggest gains in about 30 years.

“Overall, today’s data won’t probably change the BOJ’s assessment of the economy and inflation,” said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute. “The figures weren’t very encouraging but they also weren’t too disappointing either. The BOJ will likely be thinking it needs more data to examine the state of the economy.”

