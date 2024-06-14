(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE, RWE AG and Orsted A/S are among companies planning to participate in the next round of a German offshore wind auction, which begins Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Germany, which is trying to diversify its energy sources, has relatively little offshore wind capacity and aims to triple it to 30 gigawatts by 2030. This next round — the auction’s second, in which price offers have to be submitted — will offer up to 2.5 gigawatts for development.

RWE and TotalEnergies will participate through a joint entity, according to the people who declined to be named because the information isn’t public. The companies formed a Netherlands-based venture that was approved by the German government last week.

The firms separately bid into Germany’s biggest offshore wind auction last year — which raked in €12.6 billion ($13.5 million) — with RWE losing out and TotalEnergies among the winners.

Officials from TotalEnergies, RWE and Orsted on Friday all declined to comment.

The upcoming round is expected to fetch high prices. Winners will have to run their own site analysis that could be costly, including an environmental review, as Germany hasn’t done its own investigation of the areas.

The government is planning another auction on Aug. 1, with 5.5 gigawatts on offer in areas that have been investigated by the state.

