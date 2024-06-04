(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street has cleared what was expected to be the last major test of the faster settlement regime introduced last week that many feared could disrupt trading across global markets.

Data released by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. showed both of its key fail rates dropped on Monday to below the average levels posted under the old regime in May. The prior system had allowed two days to complete every trade, but that was halved a week ago under new rules brought in by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The latest figures represent the rate of settlement failure for trades made on Friday, when MSCI Inc. indexes were undertaking their scheduled rebalance. An uptick in fails had been anticipated by many market participants, as the higher volumes stemming from the rebalance were expected to heap pressure on the new system, known as T+1.

In the event, the low failure rate suggests the mammoth industry effort to prepare for the transition has been a resounding success. Financial institutions across the globe had been readying for the T+1 switch for months by relocating staff, adjusting shifts and overhauling work flows.

“The implementation of T+1 has been relatively smooth,” said Tiago Veiga, chief executive at Aurum Solutions, which runs a trade reconciliation platform. While there were “teething problems” among some market participants, “a lot of our customers started to automate manual processes to cope with this added pressure well in advance of the go-live, so we’re hopeful that there aren’t any serious hiccups down the road,” he said.

The DTCC said Monday’s “Fails Rate” in its Continuous Net Settlement system — which aims to minimize the exchange of securities between counterparties by netting off trades — declined to 1.71% from 2.24% on Friday. The May average for T+2 settlements was 2.01%.

A separate gauge for trades processed outside of CNS dropped to 2.72% from 3.65% on Friday, the DTCC said. The T+2 average for May was 3.24%.

The switch to one-day settlement — intended to reduce risk in the financial system — was not the first time the US has reduced the time to takes to complete securities transactions. But industry pros saw the transition as more challenging owing to the size of the modern market, the time to conduct key processes being reduced to just hours, and the complexity of investment across borders while other jurisdictions remained on slower cycles.

A January survey by research firm ValueExchange showed that market participants expected the fail rate to increase to 4.1% from 2.9% previously. Even the SEC said last month the transition may lead to a “short-term uptick in settlement fails and challenges to a small segment of market participants.”

