(Bloomberg) -- Congressional Republicans plan to meet Thursday with Donald Trump in Washington for a show of unshaken support of their presumptive presidential nominee following his felony conviction last month, according to people familiar with plans.

Trump’s meetings with lawmakers will take place the same day the former president is slated to attend an event with chief executive officers hosted by the Business Roundtable in Washington, where the former president is seeking to win over the support from the business community.

The meetings come just days before House Speaker Mike Johnson and Representative Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, are set to travel to Florida to meet with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago Club, a person familiar said.

Republicans are seeking to coordinate the party’s political and policy strategies headed into November’s election, where they hope to defend their House majority and reclaim the White House and Senate. Trump is also set to face off later this month with President Joe Biden in their first debate.

“I believe it will be helpful to hear directly from President Trump about his plans for the summer and to also share our ideas for a strategic governing agenda in 2025,” Senator John Barrasso, chairman of the Senate GOP conference, wrote Monday in his invitation to Trump.

Representatives for Trump didn’t respond to a request for comment on the meetings.

The Trump appearances on Capitol Hill also come as he vets potential running mates. Ohio Senator JD Vance, who has made the short list, told Fox News on Monday that he had been asked to submit “a number of things” to the campaign.

