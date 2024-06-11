Trump Is Winning Over Billionaire Donors Ahead of the 2024 Election. What Do You Want to Know?

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump entered the 2024 presidential race as a pariah on Wall Street and among the monied Republican donor class.

Not anymore.

Financiers who abandoned Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and who kept their distance as he continued to claim falsely that the 2020 election was stolen — are throwing their weight behind him again.

Billionaire donors including investor Steve Schwarzman and hotel magnate Miriam Adelson have come back to support Trump. His campaign raised a record $141 million in May on the heels of a New York jury convicting him on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments to an adult film actress.

On Thursday, Trump will appeal to corporate America, speaking to roughly 100 chief executive officers at a meeting in Washington, including Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon.

Why has Trump been able to turn around his standing with business leaders? A big reason is money. Trump has promised to cut taxes for the wealthy and eliminate regulations. His opponent, President Joe Biden, has pledged to do the opposite.

What questions do you have about Trump’s efforts to win over super donors ahead of his rematch against Biden this November?

