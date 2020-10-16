(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Friday night praised a Georgia congressional candidate who has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory, a day after he refused to disavow it.

At a Friday night rally in Macon, the president said the candidate, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is “somebody that I just think is fantastic” who is “doing great” in her campaign for a House seat.

“This one, I never ever want to have her as my enemy: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Where is she?” Trump said, and Greene rose, grinning.

“She is so unbelievable. You are so unbelievable, thank you,” Trump said. “I looked at some poll numbers. You’re really up. But just pretend you’re one point down, please.”

Greene, who owns a construction company, is all but certain to be in the next Congress. The 14th District, where she’s running, has long been reliably Republican and her Democratic opponent dropped out of the race last month.

Trump’s comments come a day after he refused to disavow the conspiracy theory and the movement that’s emerged from it during an NBC town hall.

“I just don’t know about QAnon,” he said. “I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard.”

Trump was repeatedly pressed by moderator Savannah Guthrie, who pointed out that other Republicans -- including Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska -- had denounced the far-right movement, which involves a concoction of baseless allegations against Democratic politicians, celebrities and supposed members of a “deep state” bureaucracy against whom Trump is seen as valiantly battling.

Greene’s upset primary victory in the northwestern Georgia district stunned the Republican establishment. But many party luminaries quickly welcomed her into their ranks, and Trump called her a “future Republican star.”

She won the primary even after videos surfaced of her making offensive remarks about African Americans, Jews and Muslims, and saying that Q, supposedly an anonymous government official and the inspiration for the movement, is “a patriot” and “on the same page as us.”

She would replace Representative Tom Graves, who is retiring. He won re-election in 2018 with 76% of the vote.

