(Bloomberg) -- Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said the government has postponed plans to introduce taxes on stocks trading, after kickback from traders.

The government was studying whether to impose what it called a “very limited” transaction tax on stocks last week. Local traders said that such moves would increase commissions and fees, and pressure trading volumes.

Stocks were put under pressure this month by reports that Turkey was considering a tax on equity trading profits, as well as the potential transaction levy. Bloomberg later reported that the nation wasn’t planning to tax such profits and government officials publicly ruled out the possibility. While losses in Turkey’s equity market were pared, uncertainty over the transaction levy remained.

Simsek said on social media platform X on Thursday that the work on such a tax would be “re-evaluated” at a later time.

Equities trading has become a popular type of investment as a way to hedge against soaring inflation, which reached 75% in annual terms last month.

The Istanbul exchange’s main index, the BIST 100, has a market cap of about $269 billion. Average trading volume in the past month was $3.3 billion, about triple of where it was five years ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

