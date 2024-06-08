(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will raise tariffs on all vehicle purchases from China by 40%, in a bid to curb imports and narrow the current account deficit.

The tariff imposed will be a minimum of $7,000, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette. The decision will be effective after 30 days.

Turkey had raised customs duty on Chinese electric vehicles in 2023 to support the country’s first domestically produced EV.

The Turkish government is taking measures to tackle inflation that reached around 75.5% at the end of May by maintaining a tight monetary policy, strengthening its fiscal position and narrowing the current account deficit.

