Jun 8, 2024
Turkey to Impose Additional 40% Tariff on All China Vehicles
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey will raise tariffs on all vehicle purchases from China by 40%, in a bid to curb imports and narrow the current account deficit.
The tariff imposed will be a minimum of $7,000, according to a presidential decision published in the Official Gazette. The decision will be effective after 30 days.
Turkey had raised customs duty on Chinese electric vehicles in 2023 to support the country’s first domestically produced EV.
The Turkish government is taking measures to tackle inflation that reached around 75.5% at the end of May by maintaining a tight monetary policy, strengthening its fiscal position and narrowing the current account deficit.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:20
Modi coalition win in India could be good for India-Canada relations: ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
-
6:16
Canada's economy has a big productivity problem. Here's how to fix it, according to RBC
-
13:11
Here are the key takeaways from Bank of Canada's rate-cut decision
-
6:28
Nvidia tops US$3 trillion in value, leapfrogging past Apple
-
6:28
Stock pickers defy Wall Street norm to risk it all on a few bets