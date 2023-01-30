1h ago
Turkish Opposition to Reveal Presidential Candidate Mid-February
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Turkey’s six-party opposition will select its candidate to run against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on February 13, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said.
The leaders of the opposition alliance will meet mid-February and determine their candidate, Kilicadaroglu said in an interview with broadcaster Halk TV late Sunday.
Erdogan has promised to bring the election forward by more than one month to May 14, increasing the urgency his opponents to agree on a unified strategy and name a presidential hopeful.
Turkey’s two main opposition parties, the secularist CHP and nationalist Good Party, are in an alliance with four smaller parties that promise a return to “strengthened parliamentary system.”
- Read more: Erdogan’s Political Foes Strive to Join Forces Ahead of Vote
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:47
Opportunities in small caps: Three hot picks from James Telfser
-
4:38
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
-
6:55
Tips for finding cheaper protein in the meat aisle and beyond
-
5:20
What the Bank of Canada's latest rate hike means for mortgage holders
-
5:58
Experts explain how to cope with money stress
-
5:56
Here's what another Bank of Canada rate hike means for Canadians