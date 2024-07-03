(Bloomberg) -- UEFA has launched an investigation into Turkish footballer Merih Demiral for a nationalist hand gesture during a match at EURO 2024, prompting German denunciation. Turkey has responded by summoning the German envoy in protest.

The probe by European football’s governing body follows Demiral’s use of the “gray wolf” hand gesture at the conclusion of Turkey’s match against Austria on Tuesday in Germany. UEFA appointed an inspector to investigate the alleged inappropriate behavior, according to its website.

The gesture is a political representation in Turkey, largely used by the members and supporters of the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, which is allied with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser criticized the gesture in remarks on her X account. “The symbols of Turkish right-wing extremists have no place in our stadiums,” she said. “Using the European Football Championship as a platform for racism is completely unacceptable. We expect UEFA to investigate the matter and consider sanctions.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the German envoy in response to the comments, while also denouncing UEFA’s investigation. The hand gesture is “a historical and cultural symbol,” the ministry said in a statement, blaming German reaction as “including xenophobia.”

Turkey beat Austria 2-1 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship Round of 16 match played in Leipzig, Germany and Demiral scored both of Turkey’s goals. Turkey will next play with the Netherlands on July 6 to qualify for semi-finals.

In televised comments after the game, Demiral said the gesture after celebration reflected his identity as a Turk. “After the goal I felt being Turk deep to my bones and am very happy that I did it. I am proud of being a Turk,” he said.

Demiral joined Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli football club from Italy’s Atalanta last year.

