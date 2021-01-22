U.S. stocks pare weekly gain as dollar advances

U.S. stocks were mixed as restrictions to curb coronavirus cases dented some of the optimism over earnings and plans for additional stimulus.

The S&P 500 Index fell for the first time in the four-day week, with losses widening on reports that the new virus strain may be deadlier. Energy companies were among the worst performers. IHS Markit data showing a pickup in manufacturing did little to boost sentiment. Intel Corp. fell after its new boss recommitted to chipmaking, a move opposed by some investors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell for the second straight week as a gauge of private-sector activity in the euro region fell deeper into contraction and Germany cut its forecast for economic growth. Yields on Treasuries and German bunds edged lower, and crude oil slid below US$53 a barrel.

The British pound weakened after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K.’s third lockdown could last into the summer, while disappointing economic data added to investors’ misgivings. Italian stocks underperformed and bond yields rose after reports Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is considering early elections.

This week’s global equity rally, spurred by expectations of economic support and the rollout of vaccines, is pausing as traders weigh still-troubling COVID-19 trends. President Joe Biden, who is pushing for US$1.9 trillion in additional spending, unveiled a strategy to combat the virus while warning the pandemic will worsen before it improves. Restrictions intensified from Germany and the U.K. to Hong Hong, and the European Central Bank cautioned that the euro area is headed for a double-dip recession.

“Recent news flow on the pandemic has not been favorable,” said Jean-Francois Paren, global head of market research at Credit Agricole. “After the post-election wave of optimism from the U.S., markets have been left facing the reality of vaccine delivery and new lockdown measures, and the perspective of a double-dip in Europe.”

Italy expects significant delays to its coronavirus vaccination program in the coming week due to a drop in deliveries from manufacturers. Germany said its vaccine shortages will last for the next six to eight weeks as coronavirus fatalities in the country passed 50,000, while the U.K. suffered its worst day in the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rebounded to trade around US$32,000 after earlier tumbling below US$30,000.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent by 10:34 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.7 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index slipped 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 per cent.

The yen was at 103.78 per dollar, dipping 0.3 per cent.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2178.

The British pound weakened 0.5 per cent to US$1.3664.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.10 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.51 per cent.

The U.K.’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.32 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8 per cent to US$52.70 a barrel.

Gold dropped 0.9 per cent to US$1,852.94 an ounce.