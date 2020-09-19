(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates appointed new heads to several federal committees, as well as a permanent representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

The UAE’s prime minister, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, named Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi as head of the federal committee for direct investment, according to the official news agency WAM. Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi was named as permanent representative for the UAE at the United Nations’ civil aviation body known as ICAO, WAM reported.

