Ubisoft Entertainment SA is “suspending its physical and digital sales” in Russia on the Russian market, a spokesperson for the company said, following similar announcements by major video games companies over the past week.

Electronic Arts Inc. said last week it stopped sales of games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while the war in Ukraine continues. Activision Blizzard Inc. made a similar announcement on Friday.

Ubisoft, the maker of games such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, has employees in Ukraine, with two studios based in Kyiv and Odesa. It has been helping employees willing to flee the country and provided housing in neighboring countries, a spokesperson said.

Ubisoft also has offices in Russia but declined to disclose the number of employees in both countries.

