(Bloomberg) -- UK and Irish ministers will hold talks in London on Monday amid an emerging dispute over migration triggered by claims of an up-tick in the number of asylum-seekers crossing into Ireland from Northern Ireland.

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin and the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will meet on the sidelines of a regular summit between the two countries. But in a sign of the growing tensions on the migration issue, Home Secretary James Cleverly pulled out of a meeting with Helen McEntee, Ireland’s justice minister, at short notice.

The fallout began when the Irish government said more migrants are crossing into the Republic from Northern Ireland, potentially to avoid being caught up in UK Premier Rishi Sunak’s flagship plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. Though the numbers involved are unclear, the row has the potential to evolve into wider diplomatic argument dragging in the European Union as well.

That’s because immigration touches pressure points at the heart of recent tensions between the UK, EU and Ireland. The open border on the island of Ireland, which asylum-seekers are now apparently crossing, was the key sticking point in years of Brexit negotiations following the UK’s vote to split from its biggest trading partner in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sunak has pursued the Rwanda policy as a way of deterring record number of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats from France. His government complains that France will not allow the UK — given it is no longer an EU member — to return migrants, while joint efforts to tackle the people-smuggling gangs organizing the crossings are having limited results.

It’s why when the Irish government said it is considering how it could return the asylum-seekers to the UK, British officials responded that the UK won’t accept any unless France also agreed to reciprocate.

The dispute may have some way to run, given the politics on both sides. McEntee said she’s planning to bring emergency legislation to allow Ireland to return people, while on Sunday, Irish premier Simon Harris said his country would “not provide a loophole for anybody else’s migration challenges.”

The timing is fortuitous for Sunak, given the questions about how effective his Rwanda plan will be. He said over the weekend the arrivals in Ireland are proof that the threat of deportation is already working as a deterrent.

Yet a diplomatic spat carries risk for Sunak, who regards the repairing of relations with the EU as a major achievement of his 18-month tenure. It led to an agreement on how to treat Northern Ireland after Brexit, keeping the border with the Republic open and minimizing disruption to internal UK trade.

As polls show Britons becoming more skeptical about Brexit, Sunak could find that allowing a dispute to develop that prods at so many of the pressure points he has tried to move past could backfire with voters — even if it keeps his critics on the right of his Conservative Party happy.

