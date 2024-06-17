(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s first round of formal talks to rework over $20 billion of its international debt has ended without a deal, with investors and the government still far from agreement on what should happen with bond payments due to restart this summer.

The talks between Ukraine and a group of bondholders began two weeks ago when the private creditors signed non-disclosure agreements to allow for the sharing of sensitive non-public information. Bondholders haven’t received any payments from Ukraine since 2022, when they agreed to a two-year moratorium after Russia invaded. The standstill expires on Aug. 1.

Ukraine said that it will continue discussions with bondholders “with a view to making further progress and reaching an agreement in principle at the earliest opportunity,” according to a statement.

In the talks, Ukraine proposed exchanging its outstanding bonds for a series of new bonds with maturities up to 2040 and interest payments starting at 1% for the first 18 months, then progressively increasing to 6%.

The government also offered investors a so-called state contingency instrument that could begin payments only after 2027. Payments on that instrument would be related to Ukraine’s tax revenue targets set by the International Monetary Fund.

“Both options have been designed to deliver holders cash flows during the IMF program period and provide for a nominal haircut ranging between 25 and 60% depending on the country’s recovery over the IMF program period,” the statement added.

Approved Offer

Both the IMF and the country’s bilateral creditors, which include the US and the Paris Club, signed off on Ukraine’s proposals, according to people familiar with the talks, who asked not to be named because the discussions were confidential. Ukraine’s group of official creditors has already extended a debt repayment standstill to 2027.

Ukraine also proposed removing a so-called cross default clause between its international bonds and its GDP warrants maturing in 2041, whose payments are linked to economic growth. A cross-default clause means default on one instrument carries over to others. The government said in the statement that GDP warrants “need to be taken into account in the design of any restructuring solution.”

The latest proposal offered by Ukraine didn’t include a restructuring of debt from state-owned companies, unlike in 2022, when payments on those bonds were also frozen.

Ukraine said earlier this year that it aimed to complete its debt restructuring with private creditors no later than mid-2024. The government said that its proposals were compatible with the parameters of its $15.6 billion IMF program, including debt-to-growth ratios and gross financing needs.

The creditor group was first formed in April and represents owners of about 20% of the outstanding bonds. The group includes Amundi, BlackRock and Amia Capital. PJT Partners Ltd. acts as the group’s financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is legal adviser to bondholders, while the country has retained Rothschild & Co. and White & Case LLP as financial and legal advisers, respectively.

