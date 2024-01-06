Ukraine Says It Destroys Russian Post at Saky Air Base in Crimea

(Bloomberg) -- Kyiv’s troops have destroyed a Russian command post at the Saky air base in western Crimea, said Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine’s air forces commander.

Oleshchuk, in a Telegram post, thanked Ukrainian soldiers for “wonderful work,” without specifying the timing of the attack or providing other details.

The reported strike followed Ukraine’s recent missile attacks on the eastern Crimean port of Feodosia, destroying the large landing ship “Novocherkassk,” and on western Yevpatoriya and southwestern Sevastopol.

Ukraine’s claims can’t be independently verified. Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement that it “intercepted and destroyed” four missiles over the Crimean peninsula early Saturday morning, after downing 35 drones a day earlier.

Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, has been the target of regular Ukrainian drone and missile attacks for months.

Ukraine is challenging Russia’s naval superiority in the region despite lacking warships of its own. The assaults have forced Russia to move its ships further from harm’s way, and have allowed Kyiv to successfully operate a shipping corridor in the Black Sea in recent months.

That’s kept grain exports moving even after Russia pulled out of the United Nations-backed Black Sea grain deal that had guaranteed safe passage for crops.

Separately on Saturday, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down two Shahed-type drones fired by Russia at the Mykolayiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

