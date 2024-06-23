Ukraine Says It Shot Down Two Russian Cruise Missiles Near Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine shot down two of three Russian “Kalibr” cruise missiles launched toward the capital region from the Sea of Azov on Sunday, said Air Defense Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv and its southern suburbs. Two people sustained minor injuries and at least 20 residential houses, as well as several small enterprises, were damaged by missile debris, regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko said on Telegram.

The missile attack followed Saturday’s glide-bomb strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, which left three people dead and 56 injured. Some 41 remain hospitalized, Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that in June alone, Kremlin forces have used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine, mostly on the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

“Ukraine needs the necessary resources and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, particularly Russian combat aviation wherever it operates,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

Separately, Ukraine’s Navy claimed it has destroyed a training facility for Geran-2 drones in Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia, east of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

“New satellite images confirm the destruction of the Shahed-136/Geran-2 storage and preparation facilities, training buildings, control and communication points,” the Navy said on X. It said the operation was conducted together with the Ukrainian State Security Service, also known as SBU. Russia hasn’t commented.

Also on Sunday, Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed 33 Ukrainian drones overnight. Most were in Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, and others in the Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions.

Russian troops appear to be intensifying the tempo of their offensive operations in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, while scaling back the rate of attacks in the Kharkiv region, the Institute of Study of War said in a daily update.

That is “consistent with ISW’s assessment that Russian offensive operations in Kharkiv oblast are primarily intended to fix and distract Ukrainian forces in order to allow Russian forces to intensify elsewhere,” the US-based military analysts said.

Ukraine’s general staff said the number of Russian combat assaults in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk reached 44 on Saturday.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.