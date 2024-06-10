(Bloomberg) -- The latest draft of the House Armed Services Committee’s $895 billion defense spending bill would require the US to conduct joint exercises with Israel aimed at improving the countries’ ability to fight militants and smugglers in underground tunnels, part of a push to counter a key advantage of Hamas and other groups.

Section 1233 of the proposed legislation would “require military exercises in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to conduct an annual counter-tunneling exercise with Israel.” It would authorize an additional $30 million for research and technology in an ongoing “United States-Israel Anti-Tunnel Cooperation” project.

That’s on top of $323 million Congress has provided since 2016 when the effort started, according to the Congressional Research Service.

According to the pending legislation, US-funded technology initiatives developed by a little-known Pentagon “Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate” have enabled Israeli Defense Forces to discover “over 1,500 new tunnel shafts built under community structures including hospitals, schools, and homes in Gaza including 350 to 450 miles of tunnels,” since the war with Hamas that started October 7.

The unit’s international program “has produced technological advances in subterranean capabilities and monitoring, counter-unmanned aerial systems, maritime security, and robotics. Many of these technologies have been applicable to the Israel and Hamas conflict,” it said.

The bill kicks off negotiations on the annual defense policy legislation, considered must-pass because it authorizes Pentagon programs and pay for troops. The House is expected to consider the measure, and likely hundreds of amendments, next week. The Senate Armed Services Committee will consider its version June 12.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.