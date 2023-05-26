US Bank Lending, Deposits Increase in Sign of Stable Credit

(Bloomberg) -- US bank lending increased last week, suggesting some stabilization in credit conditions despite tighter loan standards and high borrowing costs.

Commercial bank lending rose $10.4 billion in the week ended May 17 to a three-week high, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Federal Reserve out Friday. On an unadjusted basis, loans and leases increased $2.3 billion.

Bank deposits rose by $30 billion during the same period. The advance was broad across institutions of varying size. On an unadjusted basis, deposits increased $32.9 billion.

To gauge credit conditions, economists are closely monitoring the Fed’s so-called H.8 report, released weekly, which provides an estimated aggregate balance sheet for all commercial banks in the US.

The biggest 25 domestic banks account for almost three-fifths of lending, although in some key areas — including commercial real estate — smaller banks are the most important providers of credit.

The report is primarily based on data reported weekly by a sample of about 875 domestically chartered banks and foreign-related institutions.

