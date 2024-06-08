US Says It’s Resumed Deliveries of Aid From Repaired Gaza Pier

(Bloomberg) -- The US has resumed deliveries of humanitarian aid in Gaza after re-establishing a temporary pier, officials said.

The deliveries were restarted at about 10:30 a.m. local time on June 8, the US Central Command said in a post on X. Approximately 492 metric tons of humanitarian assistance were dispatched to the people of Gaza, according to Centcom.

The temporary pier used to deliver the humanitarian assistance was damaged late last month, but Centcom said in an X post dated June 7 that the structure had been repaired.

