(Bloomberg) -- Federal regulators have initiated a criminal investigation into PG&E Corp.’s potential role in starting California’s largest wildfire of the year.

The US Forest Service also removed one of the utility’s transmission poles and attached equipment on Sept. 24 from the site in Placer County where the Mosquito fire started, PG&E said Monday in a filing.

The company also faces a lawsuit filed last week over the fire, which charred almost 77,000 acres and destroyed 78 structures since it began in the drought-parched Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento. As of Sunday, the fire was 60% contained.

PG&E, the state’s largest utility, had already notified regulators of a power-line failure around the time the fire reportedly started on Sept. 6.

