(Bloomberg) -- US regulators have agreed to review Texas’ program for injecting oil field wastewater or carbon dioxide underground after environmental groups questioned whether the practice threatens drinking water supplies.

The groups in March petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency to examine Texas’ oversight of class II injection wells, saying they pose risks of increased seismic activity, leaks and blowouts. The agency, in a response the groups made public Friday, pledged a “thorough technical and legal review,” saying the petition “raises substantial concerns.” The agency, however, stopped short of promising a resolution.

Class II wells are used for the disposal of oil and gas wastewater or the injection of carbon dioxide underground to enhance oil recoveries. The March petition — from Clean Water Action, Commission Shift and Earthjustice — accused Texas regulators of failing to ensure the wells don’t contaminate aquifers.

“We believe that a rigorous and transparent evaluation by the EPA will ultimately lead to stronger protections for our water resources and greater accountability for regulatory practices,” Commission Shift Executive Director Virginia Palacios said Friday in a written statement.

