(Bloomberg) -- US energy regulators have ordered privately held LNG producer Venture Global LNG Inc. to disclose confidential information to its customers embroiled in a contract dispute over its new facility in Louisiana.

The order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission represents a win for customers of the Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas terminal, which began construction in 2019.

Even though it started exporting LNG shipments in 2022, Venture Global says the facility remains in its commissioning phase. As a result, its shipments have been sold on the spot market rather than going to customers with long-term contracts. Customers including Shell Plc, BP Plc and Italian power company Edison SPA, have appealed to FERC over the past year, saying they have been forced to buy higher-priced LNG shipments on the spot market to replace the missing supplies.

The commission on Monday gave the parties 45 days to agree on a framework for sharing Venture Global documents related to the terminal’s commissioning. If they don’t reach an agreement, an administrative law judge will issue a protective order for sharing the material.

Venture Global said in an emailed statement that the order grants customers access to “confidential and competitive information” related to heat recovery steam generator repairs that have extended the terminal’s commissioning process.

“They will now have access to this information — including 124 weekly commissioning and site inspection reports — that document the significant issues impacting this critical power plant equipment,” the company said.

BP and Shell welcomed the FERC decision. It’s “an important step towards creating greater transparency,” BP said in a emailed comment. “We remain confident in our position and will continue to pursue it in arbitration.”

The order “is a victory for transparency and, hopefully, leads to information about why Venture Global continues to pursue a strategy to delay declaring the end of the commissioning process and avoid delivering cargoes available to the very partners who enabled its project,” Shell said in an emailed statement.

(Updates with response from BP from 7th paragraph)

