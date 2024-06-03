(Bloomberg) -- An active volcano in central Philippines erupted Monday night, prompting a mandatory evacuation of residents near the area and the cancellation of some flights.

An “explosive eruption” occurred at the summit of Kanlaon volcano in the island of Negros, according to a report from the nation’s disaster monitoring agency which placed Kanlaon under Alert Level 2 in a five-step scale.

“The eruption produced a voluminous and incandescent plume that rapidly rose to 5,000 meters above the vent and probable short pyroclastic density currents approximately 2-3 kilometers down the southern and southeastern slopes,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its latest report released on Monday.

Jose Chubasco Cardenas, mayor of Canlaon City, on Tuesday ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents living within the three meters from the river downstream, GMA News reported. Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific said they have canceled several domestic flights.

