(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street is gearing up for a weaker loonie and a series of interest-rate cuts from the Bank of Canada after it became the first Group-of-Seven central bank to ease monetary policy in four years.

The Canadian dollar slid against the greenback to its lowest mark since May 23 — hitting 1.3741 per US dollar — after the Bank of Canada on Wednesday lowered benchmark borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 4.75%. The yield on benchmark Canadian two-year government debt fell more than 10 basis points to 3.95% as of 1:00 p.m. in Ottawa, extending a gap to US Treasury counterparts.

“The decision was all-around more dovish than we would have expected and the bar for cutting rates again soon does not seem nearly as high as we thought before today’s comments,” wrote Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup Inc., after the decision. Citi now expects quarter-point interest-rate cuts from the Bank of Canada at each additional meeting this year, in part because weakness in US data should have spillover effects.

“The message is pretty clear,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a press conference after the decision. “We’re going to be taking our interest rate decisions one meeting at a time. If the economy continues to evolve broadly as we had expected, if we continue to see inflation pressures easing, it is reasonable to expect that there will be further cuts in interest rates.”

Read: Bank of Canada Cuts Rates to 4.75%, Signals More to Come

Here’s what others on Wall Street are saying:

Claire Fan, economist at Royal Bank of Canada

“The rate cut today from the Bank of Canada marks the first step of an easing cycle where interest rates are lowered back toward ‘normal’ levels, and spells good news for Canadian households that have been contending with elevated borrowing.”

Tiffany Wilding, economist at Pacific Investment Management Co.

“The path of US Federal Reserve policy and overall US economic strength will become increasingly important if the Fed cuts once or less this year as the divergence between interest rates in the US and Canada will likely reach 100 basis points in the fourth quarter, adding additional pressure on inflation due to a depreciating Canadian dollar.”

Howard Du, foreign-exchange strategist at Bank of America Corp.

“The rate cut materialized and forward guidance is dovish (‘reasonable to expect further cuts’). If US labor data turns out to be resilient then we could see the USD/CAD rally continue toward 1.38.”

Luis Hurtado and Jeremy Stretch, strategists at CIBC Capital Markets

“Given significantly short CAD positions, we expect USD/CAD spikes to be relatively tame. Instead, we anticipate a sluggish USD/CAD move toward 1.39 next quarter in line with the still slow repricing of a larger BOC’s divergence from the Fed in H2.”

Simon Harvey, head of foreign-exchange analysis at Monex Canada

“We think the BOC will cut rates at least once more before the Fed meets on Sept. 18, leaving CAD vulnerable to a further widening in rate differentials.”

James Knightley and Francesco Pesole at ING Groep NV

“From a market perspective, this looks like a ‘cautious’ cut, a nudge more dovish than a ‘hawkish’ cut, which would have probably required stronger wording on a pause after the June move.”

