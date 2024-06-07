Walmart expects profits in its U.S. e-commerce business within two years

Walmart Inc. said it expects to generate profits in its U.S. e-commerce business within the next two years.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is working toward e-commerce profitability in a year or two, including its advertising and consumer data business, Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said during a question-and-answer session with analysts on Friday as part of its annual shareholder week.

Sam’s Club, the company’s warehouse-club chain, is already profitable in e-commerce, he said.

Walmart has said it’s working to drive costs out of its e-commerce business while increasing orders. The e-commerce business has been among the drivers of growth for the company and rose about 22 per cent in sales during the latest quarter.