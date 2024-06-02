(Bloomberg) -- Waste Management Inc. is close to a deal to buy medical-waste disposal company Stericycle Inc. for about $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The announcement may come as soon as Monday, the Journal said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Representatives for Houston-based Waste Management, one of the largest trash haulers in the US, and Stericycle didn’t immediately return messages from Bloomberg late Sunday.

Bloomberg reported last month that Bannockburn, Illinois-based Stericycle was considering a potential sale after receiving takeover interest.

Stericycle works to remove sensitive and hazardous waste material from hospitals, care centers and veterinary clinics across the US, according to its website. It also provides services to air and seaports, funeral homes and governments and the military, among others. Its shares closed Friday at $51.54, giving the company a market value of almost $4.8 billion.

