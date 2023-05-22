(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Social Buzz, a daily column looking at what’s trending on social media platforms. I’m Caitlin Fichtel, an editor on Bloomberg’s Breaking News team, which monitors everything from company statements to tweets from some of the most prominent people in the financial world. Here’s your daily look at what the internet is talking about.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Booed

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, was disrupted and booed by students during his commencement address at Boston University amid an ongoing writers strike over pay disputes, Reuters reported.

$6,400 Gelato

A Japanese gelato called Byakuya, or “white night,” is fetching 880,000 yen ($6,380) a serving, making it the most expensive ice cream in the world, CNN reported, citing Guinness World Records. The dessert, made by Japanese ice cream brand Cellato, contains truffles sourced from Alba, edible gold leaf, two types of cheese and “sakekasu,” a paste-like ingredient derived from the process of sake-making. The dessert is available for sale in Japan and is shipped directly to consumers.

Comedian Silenced

Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, who uses the name Uncle Roger, had his Weibo account suspended after he made jokes about China, the Associated Press reported. Ng posted a video clip last week from an upcoming comedy special where he pokes fun at Chinese surveillance and Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Debt Ceiling Talks Continue

President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet Monday for talks on averting a catastrophic US default as time runs short and key differences remain. The leaders’ hand-picked negotiators met for more than two hours Sunday evening in McCarthy’s office at the US Capitol but did not discuss the status of those discussions with reporters.

Hole in One

Golfer Michael Block hit a hole in one during this weekend’s PGA Championship.

