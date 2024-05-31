(Bloomberg) -- In April, Ukrainian farmer Yurii Sekh was looking forward to a good wheat harvest. One of the driest Mays in the region’s records dashed those hopes. It also sent prices for the staple grain soaring, reviving fears of rising food costs.

Russia, which along with Ukraine accounts for almost a third of global wheat exports, has seen parched crops during a vital month for their development. Unseasonal frost also devastated acres of standing crops, and with harvests now only weeks away, the chances of a substantial recovery are dwindling.

Prices have come down substantially from record highs witnessed in the immediate aftermath of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, in large part due to back-to-back bumper Russian harvests and resilient supplies from Ukraine. But the whipsawing weather has returned volatility to the market.

Benchmark wheat futures eased Friday though are headed for a 12% monthly gain, the biggest such jump since February 2022 when the Russian invasion began.

Ukraine expects a crop of 19.1 million tons of wheat, according to the country’s grain association — the lowest in over a decade. Still, earlier spring rain helped offset further losses. The country’s weather center has forecast more rain across the country in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Russia may declare a national emergency after frost in the early weeks of May devastated hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops, according to local media. Analysts have slashed production estimates for the world’s top exporter by more than 10% through the month.

Russian farming company Grainrus estimates that 40% of its winter wheat area in the Rostov region was damaged by the frigid weather. It expects yields to be 20% lower than earlier estimates in those fields in Russia’s south, according to their analyst Mikhail Bebin.

Images of the damaged crops show brown fields with swathes of shriveled wheat plants. The company has over 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres), including in Russia’s key growing areas in the Central Black Earth region.

News from other key producers — Australia is dealing with dry weather and India will likely become a net importer — has also boosted prices. Global stockpiles are expected to fall to a nine-year low in the coming season, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Much of Ukraine, Belarus, and south-central Russia experienced one of the driest Mays on record, according to Donald Keeney at Maxar. Dry weather will last through the next few weeks in eastern Ukraine and the southeastern portions of the Central Region. But there could be improvements in western Ukraine, and the western part of the Central Region of Russia over the next ten days, he said.

While the exact extent of the damage won’t become clear for at least another few weeks, producers like Sekh are already seeing their losses mount.

When the frost came “everything stopped growing,” he said. “Then came the dry May. The earth is dry and there is no rain.”

Ukraine’s resilience has also been put to the test. It managed to boost exports via its Black Sea ports almost to pre-war levels in March. But since then Moscow has stepped up its attacks on port and railway infrastructure.

For Kees Huizinga, who farms 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Kyiv, the damage from the weather fades in comparison to the risks from the missiles flying over his land.

“I mean those are problems, you know. The drought — that’s not a problem anymore.”

--With assistance from Kateryna Chursina and Michael Hirtzer.

(Updates with price movement in fourth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.