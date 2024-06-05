(Bloomberg) -- A Louisiana court granted Williams Cos. a permanent injunction to stop Energy Transfer LP from interfering with its project to build pipelines in the state.

The ruling by the 36th Judicial District Court was in Williams’s favor on all seven crossings, Williams said in an emailed statement. The court granted the company’s request to stop Energy Transfer from interfering with the construction of its Louisiana Energy Gateway project in Beauregard Parish.

Multiple developers are sparring with Energy Transfer, saying the pipeline heavyweight is blocking them from building projects by not allowing them to cross its conduits. Energy Transfer has said the companies are asking for an unreasonable number of crossings and failing to go through proper regulatory review. There are still multiple cases moving through the court systems, and Williams is waiting for decisions in trials in other parishes on its project.

Energy Transfer owns a key stretch of lines across East Texas and Louisiana and is seeking to expand its Gulf Run system amid booming demand for gas along Louisiana’s coast, where the fuel is chilled to a liquid for export.

“This is another positive step in advancing the critical energy infrastructure needed to meet Louisiana’s, and the nation’s, demand for affordable and reliable energy,” Williams spokesperson Laura Creekmur said in the statement.

Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

