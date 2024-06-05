(Bloomberg) -- German financier Lars Windhorst was cleared after a German criminal investigation into whether he breached banking rules by setting up a financing vehicle to pay back investment firm H2O Asset Management.

Berlin prosecutors dropped the probe because they didn’t find evidence that would have warranted criminal charges, a spokesman for the agency said. The probe was officially closed in April.

At the heart of the investigation was Evergreen Funding, a company Windhorst created to raise money and buy back bonds from London-based H2O, and its dealings with his holding company Tennor Holding. The Berlin investigation was prompted by a complaint from German financial regulator BaFin.

The regulator closed its own probe also, Robert Unger, Windhorst’s lawyer, said when contacted by Bloomberg for comment.

BaFin ordered Windhorst to unwind the unauthorized deposit business which was then carried out under the supervision of a liquidator, a spokesman for the regulator said.

One of the most controversial figures in European finance, Windhorst and his companies have faced a series of financial and legal woes in recent months. Last November, a London judge ordered the shuttering of the UK unit of La Perla over £2.8 million ($3.6 million) worth of unpaid tax debts.

Windhorst or his companies have also been dragged to UK courts by a Norwegian shipping magnate, the majority owner of a German arms manufacturer and a brokerage based in the United Arab Emirates.

Separately, Windhorst avoided an arrest warrant as part of bankruptcy proceedings of real estate company IZ Hannover GmbH. The Hanover local court that oversees the proceedings had issued the warrant because Windhorst failed to show up to answer questions. The warrant is now suspended because he agreed to appear at a new hearing, a court spokesman said.

The warrant didn’t indicate Windhorst did anything criminal. The judge in the case considers Windhorst as the factual managing director of the company who needs to disclose information. Windhorst denies that he had such a role.

Unger said the warrant will “very soon” be repealed once the new hearing takes place. Both the court and Unger denied to disclose the date of the new hearing which won’t be public.

